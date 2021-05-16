Lamden (TAU) Price Down 28.1% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $12.66 million and $99,510.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

