Landbox Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Landbox has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $62,949.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

