LBRY Credits Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $145,867.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00472945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00232632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01147637 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

