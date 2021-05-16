Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.82 million and $125,459.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00226892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.01159353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040065 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

