Lendefi 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,004.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Lendefi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $11,004.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars.

