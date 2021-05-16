Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 38,904 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

