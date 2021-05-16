Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

