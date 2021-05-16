Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $929.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

