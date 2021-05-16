Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,351 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

NYSE GOLD opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

