Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NG stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

