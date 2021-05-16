Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

