Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 143.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,775 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of General American Investors worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $43.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.