Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $141.19 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.