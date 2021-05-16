Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $1.14 Million in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

