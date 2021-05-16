Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.47% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000.

Shares of NYSE DMYI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

