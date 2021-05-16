Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000.

VIG opened at $155.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

