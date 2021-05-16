Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

