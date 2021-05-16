Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 383,294 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,294 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.29% of Primo Water worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.33 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.