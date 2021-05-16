Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 4,620 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $189.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.