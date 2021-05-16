Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTOCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,878,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,678,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

