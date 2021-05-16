Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

