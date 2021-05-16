Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,636 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.