Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

