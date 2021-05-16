LGCY Network Market Capitalization Hits $56.99 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $56.99 million and approximately $249,714.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.