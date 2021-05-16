Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.24 -$22.00 million N/A N/A GoodRx $388.22 million 31.28 $66.05 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47

GoodRx has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.32%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

