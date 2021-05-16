Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $8.78 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00004739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.00636121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

