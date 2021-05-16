LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.52 million and $33,354.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00088908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.76 or 0.01107908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063745 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,034,345,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,919,567 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

