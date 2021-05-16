LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $20.88 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $20.88 million and $48,667.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00086270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.01139401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061750 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,034,454,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,027,320 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.