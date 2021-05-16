Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

