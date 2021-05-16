Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 272,103 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

