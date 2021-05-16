Linear Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $268.51 million and approximately $36.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,609,208,826 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

