LINKA (LINKA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $158,034.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $158,034.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

