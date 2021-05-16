LinkEye (LET) One Day Volume Hits $364,425.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $364,425.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

