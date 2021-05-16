LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $26.93 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $33,385.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

