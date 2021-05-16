Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $17.38 or 0.00035549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

