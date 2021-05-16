Liquity Market Cap Achieves $12.98 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.02 or 0.00035899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $809,560.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00089104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00472920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00232718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004810 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.73 or 0.01162265 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

