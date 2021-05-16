Liquity USD Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $19.56 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

