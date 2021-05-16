Lisk (LSK) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $758.85 million and approximately $79.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00013458 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,991,738 coins and its circulating supply is 128,061,470 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.