Litecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.35 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $284.07 or 0.00643223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.96 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

