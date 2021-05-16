Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0527 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $27,635.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $716.44 or 0.01543056 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003940 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,732.58 or 0.98498177 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,622,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

