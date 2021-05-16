LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. LivaNova posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 326.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

