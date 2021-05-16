Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.