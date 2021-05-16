Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,968,007 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

