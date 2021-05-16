LockTrip Price Reaches $9.97 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00021076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $149.13 million and approximately $201,594.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.