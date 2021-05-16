Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

