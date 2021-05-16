Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.40 or 0.07752990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.02511035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00638026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00202250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00848984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00666407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.48 or 0.00568549 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

