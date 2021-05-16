Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.41 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $106.41 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.39 or 0.01141264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00114042 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.