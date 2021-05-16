Loopring Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $685.50 million and $121.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,108,533 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

