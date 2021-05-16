Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,904 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Pool worth $95,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

