Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of AutoZone worth $73,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.82.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,527.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,459.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,258.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.25 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

